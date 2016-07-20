How To Get A Full-Body Workout By Mastering This One Move



Step 1: Squat down and plant your palms on the ground on either side of your knees.



Step 2: Quickly hop both your feet out behind you, so you’re in a tall-arm plank. If the jump is too much, step out one foot, and then the other to meet it. Firm your arms into the ground so your shoulders are strong, pull your bellybutton in slightly so your core is tight, and squeeze your cheeks together so your hips don’t sag.



Step 3: Purists will say this is where you've got to perform a push-up. Hold your plank nice and tight — and don’t forget to squeeze your glutes. Inhale as you lower your body down by pitching forward slightly on your toes and allowing your elbows to bend back to form an “A” shape with your head (not flared out to the sides). Your shoulder blades will pinch together as you go. Exhale as you push up, maintaining that strong core.



Step 4: Hop your feet together in between your hands, so you’re squatting with your hands on the floor like at the end of Step 1. Don’t want to jump? Step your feet in, one at a time.



Step 5: Jump for joy! (Hey, you’re almost done.) Throw your arms up to the sky and launch yourself off the ground from both feet into a nice, straight jump.



Step 6: Repeat from the top. Don’t groan — at least you know what you’re in for now!



Not sure how to work this magical move into your repertoire? You can use a set of 10 burpees as a warm-up (go slowly) or a power finisher (go hard) to your regular workout.