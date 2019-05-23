The Healthy Beach Snacks To Pack On Your Next Trip

Every friend group or family unit has that one responsible person who always gets put in charge of packing a bag for the beach. While it might seem like a burden to have to remember the sunscreen, umbrellas, and beer koozies for your forgetful pals, the appointed packer also has the sweet luxury of choosing the best beach snacks.
Beach snacking isn't all popsicles and funnel cakes, though. With the sand and hot temperatures there to ruin your spread, there's a lot to think about. "Planning ahead is key and mapping out what you want to purchase at the grocery store helps you be prepared," says Melissa Bailey, MS, RD, LDN, a dietitian in Philadelphia. You tend to lose a lot of energy and fluid in the sun, so you'll want to stay away from high-sodium foods, because you'll already require tons of water out in the heat, she says.
Instead, opting for healthy snacks that will last a few hours in the heat, plus keep you full, is the way to go, Bailey says. (Including some frozen water bottles in your tote is another smart way to keep your food cool and ensure you'll have enough cold water, she says.) And, no matter how prepared you are, remember that the beach is meant to be fun, so don’t be too strict on yourself, Bailey says. If the boardwalk burgers and ice cream are calling your name, enjoy them, she says.
So if you're on cooler duty this summer, here are the healthy snacks to add to your cart and haul to the beach. Just please, don't let the seagulls snatch any of these treats.
Siggi's Low-Fat Yogurt Tubes
Freeze these tubes of Siggi's Icelandic yogurt and skip the overpriced ice cream truck treats.
SeaSnax Roasted Seaweed Grab and Go Packs
Bringing seaweed to the beach might seem like bringing, well, sand to the beach, but these salty crunchy dried seaweed chips are perfect for the gluten-free snackers in your group.
Emerald Nuts Variety Pack
Each single-serving package of nuts contains three grams of protein, so they'll save any hangry people on the car ride to the beach.
Bare Baked Crunchy Chips
Dried banana, apple, and coconut chips provide a convenient alternative to fresh fruit that risks getting smooshed in your tote bag.
Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Roasted Broad Bean Snack
Yas, beach, these are beans. Packets of savory roasted fava beans (lima bean's trendier cousin) contain protein to keep you energized between swim sessions.
