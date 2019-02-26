Story from Healthy Snacks

23 Healthy Snacks That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True

Refinery29
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Snacking doesn't typically count as an actual meal, but if it did, it would be our favorite meal of the day. We love munching between breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and let's not forget between dinner and breakfast. That said, snack aficionados know it can be tough to find healthy snacks ideas that aren't boring. Sure, we love the simplicity of avocado toast, but when we find ourselves eating it for the third time in a week, it might be time for some new inspiration. Ahead find easy, creative recipes for the next time you need to update your rotation.

More from Food & Drinks