After a bad week, I feel so swollen and the massage helps me push all of the toxins out of my body. We start with a magnesium seaweed wrap and then head to the sauna. I’m a naturally cold person, so I don’t start sweating until about 35 minutes in. After Irani (my favorite!) checks on me a few times to make sure I’m sweating, I head back to the private room to let her do her magic. She starts with my feet and massages up, to push everything in my legs to the lymph nodes in my groin, she tells me. It’s not painful until she whips out the bamboo roller. What can I say — beauty is pain. Next she works on my stomach and then my arms. When I leave my pants instantly feel baggy, but more importantly, I feel refreshed. I have a five pack of massages that I already paid upfront, which works out to around $230 per session.