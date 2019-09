Intermittent fasting yet again. This time I break it with a Blender Bomb , which is a a pre-packaged ball of goodness with nuts and flaxseed. Again, I spent a lot of time researching various food trends. As someone who was previously gluten free for approximately three years and mainly a vegetarian , I’m always trying to find new ways to get enough protein in plant form and discovered these babies. I use one of the cacao, almond butter and coffee Blender Bombs to make my lunch smoothie with a banana, almond milk, cashew butter and frozen cherries. Since I have to watch my fiber, I know this eats into my allotment for the day. So I track everything onto make sure I don’t go over my daily fiber limit. However, it’s so worth it since I know it will keep me full until dinner. Most people think I’m crazy saying this, but one little Blender Bomb, which consists of nuts, flax, and honey is unbelievably filling. Blender Bombs cost, and can make up to 10 smoothies.