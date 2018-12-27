I’m a farm boy and a New Yorker, so I certainly believe food is meant to be enjoyed! Dietary patterns, unlike restrictive diets, allow for flexibility because it’s not about scrutinizing everything you eat — for sure, eat the birthday cake! It’s about the overall pattern of your eating. Are you eating fish at least twice per week? Are you making sure to eat a variety of plants everyday? Do you include plant proteins such as lentils and beans? Fad diets and extreme dietary plans often cause folks to lose a sense of trust in themselves and their bodies. If we have to consult with experts about everything we eat, we must not know what’s good for us. This sort of dependency and loss of trust in our own ability to choose our nourishment is detrimental. My goal is to help you and my patients find a way of eating that feels good and makes sense.