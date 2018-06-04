Today, in addition to taking daily antidepressants, I've managed to develop small and subtle ways to mitigate my depression and anxiety. I take several moments out of every day to focus on the gratitude I have for everything wonderful in my life and to reflect on what I am looking forward to in the future. This centers me in the present, slows down the suicidal ideation and the thought train wreck, and makes me appreciative of the little things. I also focus on small joys like my morning cup of coffee at my desk, listening to a new podcast, cozying into the sleeves of my sweaters, thinking of how excited I am to see someone I love, or simply showering or eating. In the past, whenever intrusive thoughts would spin through my mind, I'd add fuel to the flames and quickly find myself physically and emotionally incapacitated. It's a deeply internal, silent struggle and one that has taken significant strength to learn to mitigate.