I Want My Money Back: Lies The Diet Industry Has Told You

A little while ago the Association for Size Diversity and Health (ASDAH) released a short video titled The Problem with Poodle Science. In it, adorable illustrations show how unjust it is to make one breed of dog (the poodle) the ideal image of health and beauty, and try to make all other breeds conform to an image that nature never intended for them to match. All dog breeds are supposed to come in different sizes and weights, but because the poodles are running things and refuse to recognize this, the mastiffs end up starving and convinced that it’s best for them. Now I’m not saying that dogs and humans are exactly the same (although that would be my ideal world), but why shouldn’t humans exist with as much deliberate diversity and difference in size as other species of animals do? And if that is the case, then of course no amount of dieting is going to change it.