Dirty Lemon Might Be Delicious, But Is It Good For You?

Alright, so, is Dirty Lemon good for you or bad for you? For those of us who relate to Annie from Bridesmaids and can't get enough of tart lemon water despite wanting to hate it, we hear you. Lemon water tastes good, but just make sure it's not the only thing you're drinking. Too much of one thing is never a great idea, especially something as abrasive as lemon. And at the end of the day, the ingredients in Dirty Lemon are not going to change your life, so it's probably not worth spending $45 on a case of something you could buy from a kid's lemonade stand for $1.