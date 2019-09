Dirty Lemon Might Be Delicious, But Is It Good For You?

Even though lemon water seems harmless, you should think twice before chugging it. Let's start with what it does to your teeth. Lemon is way more acidic than fruit juice, so it can hurt the enamel, the outer covering of your teeth, says Lee Gause , DDS, adjunct clinical professor at New York University's College of Dentistry and dentist at Smile Design Manhattan. "Lemon water is just purely an acidic solution, so day after day after day, if you bathe your teeth in an acidic solution, then that can wear away the enamel," he says. Over time, this damage can lead to pain and sensitivity. Dr. Gause suggests chasing lemon water with plain water, and waiting longer than 30 minutes after drinking it to brush your teeth. Once the lemon water gets past your mouth and ends up in your stomach, the acid could also trigger acid reflux symptoms . In other words, lemon is intense.