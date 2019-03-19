The Internet Is Buzzing About The Squash Casserole From Queer Eye — Here's How To Make It

Queer Eye season 3 was full of food moments that made our stomachs growl in-between sobbing fits. We saw the Fab Five and their heroes eat rabbit pie, elevated instant ramen, and plenty of barbecue sauce. But, among all the delicious dishes that appeared throughout the season, one squash casserole stands out.
In episode 6, Antoni takes Rob Elrod, a single dad who wants to cook more-nutritious meals for his two picky sons, to EJ's Urban Eatery in the West Bottoms neighborhood of Kansas City. There, the restaurant's owner and executive chef John Cedric Smith teaches Antoni and Rob to make the summer squash casserole that's a staple of his menu.
Watching the squash and zucchini being sautéed and getting hit with heavy cream and cubes of sourdough made our mouths water and we clearly weren't alone. In the last few days, many viewers have taken to Twitter to express a serious desire for this squash casserole recipe.
Luckily — and unsurprisingly, given that his dishes look unbelievably tasty — Chef John is kind of a local celeb in KC. In September 2017, he appeared on KSHB-TV, Kansas City's 41 Action News Station, to demonstrate how to cook — what else? — his beloved summer squash casserole. His KSHB-TV demonstration shows much more detail than the one featured in episode 6 of Queer Eye's third season, which means we can see exactly how to make it ourselves.
After Chef John's KSHB-TV appearance, the news station published the exact recipe on its website, which can be found here. Check it out and try your hand at making the casserole that tastes so good it rendered Jonathan Van Ness temporarily speechless.
