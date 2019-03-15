"Valentine’s Day = Triggered Central. You too? Here’s what I think. We are taught so much to find value in everything outside ourselves. The validation of others or in this case the validation of “the one” that will make you whole. Hunny news flash you’re whole, the ones paired up may or may not be happy & his ass was definitely on some other shit in my experience so here’s the deal. Don’t let yourself feel some kind of way; we all know comparison is that gurl doing the most while doing the least. I was jolted out of a relationship so quickly in the midst of a family tragedy I almost came undone, but guess what? She didn’t. And neither will you, love you, this holiday is stupid."