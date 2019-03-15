If you find yourself currently single, don’t worry, I promise you are in very good company. That’s because everyone’s favorite grooming expert — both on Queer Eye and in real life — is also currently single. Yes, currently Jonathan Van Ness has fabulous hair, a fabulously career as a budding ice skater, and a fabulous single life in the year 2019. Couldn’t we all be so lucky?
Jonathan is currently the only single Queer Eye cast member, as Tan and Bobby are both married, Karamo is recently engaged, and Antoni has a new boyfriend. These four have all revealed some tiny snippets of their home life off-screen during Queer Eye, giving us a tiny glimpse into their personal lives. Not so much Jonathan. While relationships have certainly been discussed, Jonathan has always remained mum on the subject, as it’s clear he wants to keep his private life private while filming.
However, once the cameras stop rolling and Jonathan takes to Instagram, that’s a much different story. This past fall, Jonathan revealed to his 2.8 million followers that he was in a relationship with rugby player Wilco Froneman.
According to Jonathan, the two met at 4th of July party last year, and immediately hit it off. They didn’t go public with their relationship until the 2018 Emmys in September and began posting a lot of adorable photos of the other.
But, sadly, sometimes good things must come to an end, and Jonathan took to Instagram again on December 31st to say that the two had broken up, and cited Ariana Grande’s “than u, next,” writing, “thank u, next," Van Ness wrote in his caption, "She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s--ts amazing. I've loved and I've lost but that's not what I see because look what I found ain't no need for searching.' Rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove." (The caption has now been dramatically shortened.)
Also sadly, it appears as if both Jonathan and Wilco have since deleted (and/or archived) all their Instagram pictures with one another, as they’ve all been scrubbed from the social media site. It’s kinda a tragedy since for the short time they were together, they were adorable.
After the breakup, Van Ness also posted a much-needed message for his fellow singles on February 14, 2019:
"Valentine’s Day = Triggered Central. You too? Here’s what I think. We are taught so much to find value in everything outside ourselves. The validation of others or in this case the validation of “the one” that will make you whole. Hunny news flash you’re whole, the ones paired up may or may not be happy & his ass was definitely on some other shit in my experience so here’s the deal. Don’t let yourself feel some kind of way; we all know comparison is that gurl doing the most while doing the least. I was jolted out of a relationship so quickly in the midst of a family tragedy I almost came undone, but guess what? She didn’t. And neither will you, love you, this holiday is stupid."
Go ahead and bookmark that one.
Seeing as how we’re only three and a half months into 2019, it does not appear that Jonathan has started dating again — and with good reason. He is a very busy man (obviously) and with a brand new season of Queer Eye now out, he’s got to focus on that. If that’s not enough, Jonathan is also about to make his second major Netflix debut in Spinning Out, an ice skating series where he’ll have a guest role. Jonathan has recently taken up figure skating, and even calls himself a “prodigy” in his Instagram bio. Honestly, after watching 500+ of his ice skating videos, hard agree.
So while Jonathan is now, once again, the only single Queer Eye cast member, he’s clearly doing find for himself, in both his professional and personal life. If there’s anyone who’s the real embodiment of a Kelly Clarkson son, it’s him.
