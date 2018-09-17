At the Emmy Awards, the shiniest fixtures weren't the Emmys themselves, but rather the cast of Netflix's beloved series, Queer Eye. Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness have been popping up at Emmy parties, and now the actual red carpet, and celebrities are freaking out over meeting them. The guys have been making headlines for their random celebrity friendships since the show first premiered on Netflix, but their star power is in full force tonight. While speaking with Giuliana Rancic, This Is Us' Mandy Moore couldn't stop gushing over her new friends. "I've seen all of these pictures from parties with these guys and I was like, 'If I don't get a picture with them, I will feel like I failed myself."
Don't worry — Moore didn't fail herself. And neither did the cast of Stranger Things, Diane Keaton, and a few more. Click ahead to see everyone who found their own prize(s) at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.