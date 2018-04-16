Mandy Moore Had A Cult-Themed Girls' Weekend

"I’m not sure there’s a way to top our girls weekend at @ventanabigsur (one of my most favorite places ever) but we’ve decided to aim for it to become an annual tradition. The walk in the redwoods, the poolside chats, the endless laughs, the food, the wine.....We lived our best lives and I’m left blown away by my friends and our good fortune to be able to share these moments together. A special shout out to the bff of all bffs, @rp1313, who always goes above and beyond and executed the most thoughtful, perfect experience for all of us. these ladies (and @chaseweideman) with my whole heart."