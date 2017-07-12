Mandy Moore Celebrates Two Years With Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is celebrating a major milestone: two years with her boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.
Of course, the actor posted an Instagram photo to commemorate the occasion, because people would have assumed there was trouble in paradise without one. Entertainment Tonight reports that Moore posted a photo of the pair and added a rainbow of heart emojis to the sweet sentiment.
"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore captioned a photo of the two, arms around one another. It looks like the photo is from a celebration of some sort, because Goldsmith is holding a bottle of rosé and wearing a jacket.
Advertisement
The anniversary photo is just the latest snapshot that Moore's offered up as a different kind of couple goals. Instead of the usual filtered emotions and beachside getaways that many lovey-dovey pairs post to social media, Moore's taken to posting more unconventional shots.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Moore and Goldsmith trekked to the desert together, skipping out on beachside BBQs and opting to explore canyons together. That's real love.
"You know you're with the right person when they don't think twice about waking up at 5:30 am on vacation to go tour some slot canyons," Moore wrote alongside an epic photo showing the vibrant colors of the canyons.
Earlier this winter, the two vacationed in Maine. So it appears that fans won't ever see Moore and her bae in any typical vacation spots. Their winter wonderland getaway included plenty of jam sessions and playtime in the snow.
With two years of awesome vacation pics behind them, there's no telling where the pair will head next. But wherever they go, it's clear they'll be enjoying the scenery hand-in-hand.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement