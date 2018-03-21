But certain people do feel remorse — like Sheela's insider Jane Stork, who was convicted of attempted murder and served three years in jail. After serving her time in prison, she fled to Germany, which was just before the FBI uncovered another assassination attempt on U.S. District Attorney Charles Turner. Germany refused to extradite Stork back to the United States, and so she lived as a free woman — until she learned her son had a terminal brain tumor. She went back to the United States in hopes that, in doing so, they would allow her to visit her son, who was dying in her home country of Australia from a brain tumor. The judge ultimately was merciful towards Stork, and granted her time served.