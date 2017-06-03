HBO just released a trailer for it's latest show Room 104. Produced by brothers and indie icons Jay and Mark Duplass, the 12 episode anthology series is set to premiere Friday, July 28.
Set in a single room of a non-descript, American hotel room, Room 104 tells the stories of a wild assortment of characters who come to stay there. "We’ve all seen stories set in seedy motels and high-class international resorts, but for years we’ve been fascinated by the funny, weird, sad, scary, absurd things going down in that corporate chain hotel near the airport," creators Jay and Mark Duplass shared offering some insight into their inspiration behind the show. "That’s what Room 104 is after… finding some magic in the seemingly mundane."
The world of anthology shows has exploded following the popularity of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story and American Crime Story. This show looks more like it could appeal to fans of the former, with hints of weirdness and darkness all over the trailer.
It's clear that these stories will run the gambit of bizarre, funny, and scary. It's hard to know for sure, but it looks as though the show could cross over into the sci-fi realm as well based on the brief preview. Is the room the only thing connecting them or could it be something else as well? I'm getting Twilight Zone vibes.
One room. 12 stories. Infinite possibilities. Or so the trailer goes. Some recognizable faces are joining the cast include Parenthood's Mae Whitman, Nat Wolff from Paper Towns, James Van Der Beek, and co-producer Jay Duplass himself. Both Mark and Jay have taken turns appearing in their own projects over the years.
In a statement when the show was first announced last year, HBO president of programming, Casey Bloys said, "Jay and Mark Duplass are two of the most inventive talents in TV today. We’re excited to see what they do with this unique concept." This is not the first time the Duplass brothers have partnered with HBO. In fact, this is their third project with the network after Togetherness and Animals came out in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
