Annette Bening Will Star In Katrina: American Crime Story

Ryan Murphy has never a hard time casting fantastic actors on his hit FX shows. American Horror Story has starred everyone from Jessica to Lady Gaga throughout its six seasons. And the cast of The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which included Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance, was a powerhouse of talent. But this new addition to Murphy's next rendition of American Crime Story is definitely worth celebrating. Annette Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the former governor of Louisiana, in the upcoming Katrina: American Crime Story. Blanco, the first woman to have been elected governor of Louisiana, was the subject of scrutiny and criticism in the chaotic aftermath of 2005's historic Hurricane Katrina. The storm devastated much of New Orleans and the surrounding regions, and the recovery efforts were bungled on both a national and state level. Bening is the first cast announcement for the second installment of American Crime Story. (Though we're all but guaranteed to see Murphy favorite Sarah Paulson star.) In August, executive producer Brad Simpson said the show will examine "the intensity of what it was like to be on the ground in that pressure cooker," and "reveal some uncomfortable truths" about America. Katrina is set to premiere on FX in 2018.
