The way Room 104 goes about its goal of understanding what happens between people when no one is looking puts it diametrically opposed to Black Mirror. While 104 has a very general aim, the Netflix favorite consistently hammers the exact same deeply nuanced topic: the collision of “humanity’s greatest innovations” and “darkest instincts,” as the show’s Netflix explainer reads. On the other hand, no two episodes of 104 explicitly deal with the same theme at all. Friday's premiere, “Ralphie,” gives us the claustrophobic tale of a babysitter trapped in Room 104 with an adorable young boy named, Ralph, who’s terrified of someone locked in the bathroom named, you guessed it, Ralphie. What spins out from there is a thriller that investigates the duality of everyone around you. Also, for a reason I cannot reveal, there’s a surprise shock of blood. In the next episode made available to journalists, Orlando Jones-starring third installment “The Knockadoo,” all meditations on personality plurality are gone. In its place is a look at the extreme measures people use to deal with a lifetime of repressed traumatic memories. Later in the season there’s a brutal, bloody martial arts battle, a time-bending dance sequence, and an elderly couple’s upsetting relationship drama. None of these episodes come from the same emotional, or intellectual place.