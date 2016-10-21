Your weekend has been cleared, your Netflix account is up and running, and you've got your favorite snacks on standby. The Black Mirror season 3 binge-watch is ready to go.
Before you press play on Friday, when all six new episodes are available to stream, take a moment to get up to speed on Charlie Brooker's twisted, techy universe. If you haven't caught up with seasons 1 and 2, we'd highly recommend you get on that now. It would be cruel to deny yourself the queasy pleasure of that Jon Hamm episode.
All set? Now brief yourself on what season 3 has in store. Per usual, each episode is a standalone work, so there's no need to watch them in any particular order. To help you decide where to start, we've created a little primer so you can start with the plot that intrigues you most. Will it be the quirky "Nosedive"? The stomach-churning "Shut Up and Dance"? The dark and violent "Men Against Fire"? It's your call.
Brace yourself to be amused, disgusted, and bewildered in equal measure. We'll be recapping each episode individually, so keep checking back to get our take — provided you can still bear to be near a computer or smartphone, that is.
