Black Mirror has always been unnerving. The science fiction anthology specializes in too-close-for-comfort visions of the future. The first season saw a prime minister copulate with a pig on national television for spectacle; the second featured a social media-type service that allowed people to keep in touch with the deceased. This show is freaky.
The third season, which will appear on Netflix, promises to deliver the same — if not more — chills. Jen Yamato at The Daily Beast, who has reviewed the series already, writes that it features a "refreshing crop of strong female leads to remind us how terminally dependent we are on the iPhones, apps, gadgets, doodads, and next-gen inventions that may sooner kill us than make for better living."
Excited yet? Just spooked? Bryce Dallas Howard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kelly Macdonald, and Faye Marsay portray some of the women Yamato mentions. In the trailer, Howard's character checks her Instagram (or some parallel social media platform) constantly while she runs outside.
"In this world," she says, "we're all so caught up in our own heads. It's easy to lose sight of what's real." As she says this, two holographic humans flicker across the screen.
Set in a world only "minutes from our own," Black Mirror will make you squirm and maybe reconsider posting that Instagram. See the full trailer below.
