Wild, Wild Country details how Sheela used as much force as possible to protect Rajneeshpuram from the Oregonians who wanted the New Age-y sannyasins off "their" land. Sheela, who had created a massive wiretapping network, ordered one act of arson, as well as multiple murders (none of which were completed) and poisonings. In 1985, Sheela pleaded guilty to her crimes and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, she only served 29 months of her sentence and was released in 1988.