Everything Leaving Netflix In April

The good news is this: Like in real life, spring cleaning just makes room for newer, better stuff. The same goes for Netflix, which will also be welcoming a hefty selection of new titles to replace the holes currently being made in our hearts. Until then, however, you can read ahead to start plotting your plan of attack for the remaining days of March, and of course get yourself warmed up for a whole new month of Netflix and chilling. Oh, is the weather getting nicer outside? We have better fish to fry on our couches.