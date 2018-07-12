Jonathan Van Ness Just Got Nommed For Two Emmys & He Cannot Believe It

The gorgeously groomed star of Netflix's amazing makeover show, Queer Eye, and Funny or Die's hilarious recap series, Gay of Thrones, received two Emmy nominations on Thursday morning and, as you might have suspected, he could not even begin to believe. While there wasn't a film crew (or even adequate enough lighting, TBH), Jarett Wieselman, who works on Netflix's social team, captured the exact moment JVN learned he'd gone from hair guru to full-blown TV icon.
In the short clip, JVN hops into a room, flips his hair, and covers his face as his Queer Eye co-stars — Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski — shower him in the love he deserves. You'd better believe it was a magical moment, henny!
JVN's reaction to finding out #QueerEye AND #GayOfThrones scored Emmy noms this morning is too pure — and then there's Tan, Antoni, Karmo, and Bobby's reaction to his double nom ??? pic.twitter.com/GnCVKJtTsw— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2018
After taking a moment to collect himself (and possibly use some calming facial spray to balance out the glow from excitement), Van Ness tweeted out his appreciation.
"Oh my god. I can't even," he wrote alongside screenshots of the official Emmy nomination list. "Thank you sooo much @FunnyOrDie @Netflix I'm so grateful."
Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018
Will his new Instagram bestie, Nancy Birtwhistle from The Great British Bake Off, design him a congratulatory cake? If so, we definitely need to see a photo of it.
This year has been massive for Van Ness who, in addition to killing it as a TV star, saw his podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, rise to the top of the iTunes charts, beating out The Joe Rogan Experience and Aaron Mahnke's Cabinet of Curiosities. He's also been praised by many for passionately vocalising his views on issues of social justice, toxic masculinity, and mental health.
But Van Ness isn't the only one making headlines. Netflix, too, spiced up water-cooler gossip on Thursday when it received an astonishing 112 Emmy nominations, bumping HBO down the Emmy ladder for the first time in 18 years.
