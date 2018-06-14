The Jonathan Van Ness Podcast You Need In Your Life, Henny

You can tell Gelvin’s not often on podcasts like this one — conversational, casual, and more than occasionally bonkers. Sometimes, Van Ness’s overactive, hot-wired brain causes the podcast to veer unabashedly off the rails. A slightly jarring detour comes in an episode called, “What Do White People Need To Know About Racism?" Between talks about America’s deeply entrenched racism, Van Ness launches into a portrait of his idea of heaven: “My heaven would be so awesome. Aly Raisman would be the president of my heaven. I would do her hair. I’d have the nicest boyfriend who truly understood my dual-spirited nature and embraced it completely and wanted to bang me, slash, get banged by me, all the time. Is that asking so much?” For fans of Queer Eye, these detours will be welcome; for people really searching for a serious, chuckle-free exploration of heavy topics like racism in America, they might not be. ’