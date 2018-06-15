That is why so much of “Big Little Lies” is dedicated to recognizing Ari’s concerning habit of lying and nipping it in the bud ASAP. Karamo enlists the help of an actual lie detector test to force Arian into the kind of corner that would make him to tell the truth. Still, when Karamo asks the episode’s hero how he thinks he did, Arian doesn’t say, “Really well.” Confusingly, he says, “Pretty good, hopefully.” As Karamo points out, “hopefully” is a strange word to use in this situation. Arian is in his head. Arian knows if he lied. Arian knows the test knows if he lied. Hopefully, to quote Arian, he simply didn’t lie. Unfortunately, as we see in the episode, it will be forever unclear if Ari truly didn’t lie, thanks to a Karamo-created twist I won’t spoil.