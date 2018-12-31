Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Announced His Breakup Using Ariana Grande Lyrics

On Sunday, the Queer Eye star made news of his breakup with rugby player Wilco Froneman public in the same way anyone might on the cusp of 2019 — by posting a shirtless selfie to Instagram captioned with lyrics to Ariana Grande’s breakup anthem, “Thank U, Next.”
“I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT,” Van Ness wrote. "Just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much."
Van Ness also urged his fans to resist the urge to harass Froneman.
"I should've sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post. Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don't work out,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Please don't attack him on his page. Just let us move one, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year's celebration! Your girl Jonathan is just fine.”
Froneman responded in a similar manner, posting a photo of him with Van Ness and writing that Van Ness gave him the “best moments of [his] life.”
A healthy, peaceful, mutually-respectful breakup? On social media? Around the holidays, no less? Maybe 2019 really is going to be the year that turns it all around.
