Ariana Grande’s Baby Videos Prove She’s Always Been A Star

Ariana Grande has a powerhouse set of pipes — she can reach the whistle range and famously has a four-octave vocal range. And even though Grande has no formal training as a singer, she started very early, and began showing off her true talents when she was just a small child. On Saturday, she posted a serious throwback video on her Instagram, and well, even as a four-year-old, she sings better than us.
Grande shared a video of herself singing Céline Dion’s “The Reason,” which was released in 1997. Even as a baby, diva recognized diva. Strapped into a carseat, Grande holds a CD jewel case and asks to sing the next song, which she insists she knows the words to. After having some food wiped off of her cheek, she belts out Dion with all of her baby muster.
Advertisement
Little Grande even works it for the camera — she closes her eyes to hit those high notes, and gets that faraway look in her face that Dion is known for. And when she makes a mistake, Grande looks sweetly sheepish, but she keeps on singing.
In another video, Grande and her mother, Joan Grande, sing together on the Barbra Streisand and Dion duet “Tell Him.” They hold hands as they perform some serious carpool karaoke, and Grande tries her best to keep up with the lyrics. “[W]e still sing this,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “[S]he’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so,” she says of her mom.
Despite the heavy year that she’s endured, it’s clear that Grande is focusing on healing and spending time with her fam. “I have everything I've ever dreamt of having. As of late, I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest,” she said when she accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year Award earlier this month. As we get ready for a new year (and even a new album), we’re so fucking grateful that Grande kept singing for all of us.
Advertisement