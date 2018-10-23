Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Throwback Video Of Mac Miller On Instagram

Almost a week after she said she'd be taking a social media break, Ariana Grande is back on Instagram and Twitter. This time, she's mourning ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died in early September. She shared a video of Miller to her Instagram story — a simple, seconds-long video of Miller getting the sleeves of his tuxedo fixed. Grande, 25, did not add text to the video.
Last week, Grande, who has had a turbulent couple of years (to say the least), told fans that she'd be off social media for a while. She told fans she was trying to stay away from "news" that would upset her.
"It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin," she said.
Shortly after, Grande was back on social media, sending out her usual dispatches — she tweeted yesterday, "i hope ur well and taking care of yourselves ilysm." In the same breath, she tweeted that she'd like to go on a Sweetener tour, if possible. (The possibility of a tour has been somewhat in debate.) She also may be releasing new music soon, as she's been teasing new music on Twitter. It seems Grande can't stay away from social media to cope — it's part of her career, and she needs her career to heal.
