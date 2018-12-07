Ariana Grande Fights Tears In Emotional Speech About Her Past Year

"I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and, like, the worst of my life," Grande told the crowd at Pier 36 in New York City. "I'm not saying that for sympathy, I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, I guess, like Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, like reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, 'She's really got her shit together, you know, like, she's really on it, she's got it all.' I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the fuck I am doing. So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. And I just want to say that if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that."