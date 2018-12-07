Ariana Grande Fights Tears In Emotional Speech About Her Past Year

Last night, Ariana Grande took the stage to accept the Billboard Woman Of The Year Award, presented to her by the one and only Patti LaBelle. Despite getting somewhat neglected by the Grammys, Grande's powerful year was recognized by Billboard, and she took a moment to reflect on everything she's been through, which included the death of Mac Miller, split from Pete Davidson, and incredible success of "Thank U, Next," in a tearful speech.
"I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and, like, the worst of my life," Grande told the crowd at Pier 36 in New York City. "I'm not saying that for sympathy, I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, I guess, like Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, like reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, 'She's really got her shit together, you know, like, she's really on it, she's got it all.' I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the fuck I am doing. So yeah, it's been a very conflicting one. And I just want to say that if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you're not alone in that."
The moment prompted the singer to shed some tears that she quickly dismissed ("Ew, I'm not gonna cry...that's stupid...that's really gross") before thanking her friends and family and dropping what I can only hope is going to be a line in a new song.
"I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I've given away so frivolously to men in the past to myself," she said of the coming year, prompting applause. "I have everything I've ever dreamt of having. As of late, I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest."
