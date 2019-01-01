Search
Jonathan Van Ness

Hair Cut By Jonathan Van Ness.

$250.00
At Hairstory
Jonathan Van Ness loves hair that has natural movement with shapes and color that accentuate the perks and lifestyle of its wearer! Known as a talented colorist and chic cut artist, sessions with Jonathan are fun, fabulous and good for the soul.
