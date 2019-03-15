Here's How Much It Cost To Furnish The Fab Five's Loft For Queer Eye Season 3

Today is a big day for Queer Eye fans because the much-anticipated third season is finally available for streaming on Netflix. This season is especially exciting because the Fab Five find themselves in a brand new city and that mean, they're also working and playing in a brand new loft. Aside from getting to see eight new heroes receive culinary, fashion, grooming, lifestyle, and home makeovers, we'll also get to see a newly-decorated home-base for Bobby, Karamo, Jonathan, Tan, and Antoni.
Though viewers occasionally get to see where Bobby is doing the home accessory shopping for his hero of the episode, with this season's Fab Five loft, we know exactly where the space's key pieces came from, which means fans can actually buy them. Ahead of filming Queer Eye season 3, Bobby Berk, the eternal workhorse, collaborated with West Elm to make the loft functional, familial, and cozy. "This space was a place where we could host our heroes and show them a good time. I wanted to create a space that felt exciting, inspiring, and fun but also comfortable and welcoming. Spending time with our heroes in this space are some of my favorite memories," Berk explained.
The finished loft contained more than $10,636-worth of West Elm pieces. Ahead, you can take a virtual tour of the space and shop the same West Elm chairs, tables, lighting, and other home accessories the Fab Five and their heroes actually used in the loft this season.
