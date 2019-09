Here's How Much It Cost To Furnish The Fab Five's Loft For Queer Eye Season 3

Though viewers occasionally get to see where Bobby is doing the home accessory shopping for his hero of the episode, with this season's Fab Five loft, we know exactly where the space's key pieces came from, which means fans can actually buy them. Ahead of filming Queer Eye season 3 Bobby Berk , the eternal workhorse, collaborated with West Elm to make the loft functional, familial, and cozy. "This space was a place where we could host our heroes and show them a good time. I wanted to create a space that felt exciting, inspiring, and fun but also comfortable and welcoming. Spending time with our heroes in this space are some of my favorite memories," Berk explained