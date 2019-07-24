College Students Share The One Snack That Powers Them Through The School Year

In case of an impromptu all-night study session or the onset of dining hall food-fatigue, it's important for college students to have their favorite snacks well-stocked in dorm room storage. But what are the best snacks that will help combat hunger even as term paper due dates approach? We asked real college students to share the snacks, frozen meals, and more they couldn't make it through the school year without.
Ahead, find the food and beverage buys that college students from around the country say they always have on-hand while at school. From quick and healthy breakfasts to end-of-the-day treats that are perfect for sharing with roommates, these snacks help real students get through the year.
Bob's Red Mill Microwavable Oatmeal Cups
Savannah, 21
Yale University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
Oatmeal is the nude heel of food. It works for everything — it is breakfast, lunch, (an admittedly sad) dinner, and so so so many snacks. It microwaves really quickly and all you need is to add water. It feels like a hug inside (huge comfort food to me). Also, it's fairly healthy so I don't feel bad about stocking one and a half to two full drawers with it.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Breakfast, lunch, night snack, mid-day snack. Just pour in some water and pop it in the microwave. I'll add in some peanut butter if I am feeling snazzy.
Where do you buy the snack?
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's Almond Butter
Amelia, 21
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
Almond butter is the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend. No, but seriously, I am vegetarian (borderline vegan but who needs labels). I put almond butter on everything — apples, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, in smoothies... Do I sound too obsessed? Of course. But it gives me all that good protein I need to get out of bed, excel in the classroom, kill it on the yoga mat. I highly recommend the crunchy salted almond butter from Trader Joe's. If I could be their brand rep for a living, done, say no more.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
In the morning, I put it either on my oatmeal or on a smoothie bowl. For a snack, I like to have it with a sweet potato or an apple if I need some more energy. Just scoop her on there. Easy. No preparation necessary.
Where do you buy the snack?
Trader Joe's
Meiji Chocorooms — Strawberry
Aqsa, 19
Southern Methodist University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It comes in a little pouch, and it's so good. It's sweet and reminds me of home.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Around like 2 p.m. after or during studying.
Where do you buy the snack?
Daiso
Snapple Half 'n Half
Justina, 21
California State University, Fullerton
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It's super refreshing, not too much sugar, and the little facts under the lid are a weird little boost that I need sometimes.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
I put them in our CRISPER so they get extra cold, and then when I come home after classes I snag one immediately.
Where did you buy the snack?
Amazon Prime Now
Kind Bars — Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk
Jayne, 24
Ohio State University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
Easy and not too much sugar.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
In the car or class; pre-packaged.
Where do you buy the snack?
Target
Stauffer's Original Animal Crackers
Rebecca, 20
Daytona State College
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
They are absolutely delicious and the easiest snack by far to prepare and keep you full.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Anytime I'm hungry; In a food storage container.
Where do you buy the snack?
Walmart
Lärabars and almonds
Alex, 19
Purdue University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It's so easy to have on hand and during the school year there are so many squirrels and birds on campus and I just feel bad for them so if I have time I just leave some a few feet away from where I'm sitting and hope they come by and snack with me.
Where do you buy the snack?
Whole Foods
Haribo Gummy Bears
Katherine, 20
University of Southern California
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
Biting their heads off helps relieve stress
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
When I am up all night writing essays...
Where do you buy the snack?
Target or Ralphs
SkinnyPop Sweet and Salty Kettle
Madeleine, 19
Ohio State University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It tastes so good and my friends loved it too!
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Nighttime after classes while watching Netflix.
Where do you buy the snack?
Dining Hall
El Sobroso Guacachips
Kennedy, 22
Brigham Young University — Idaho
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It's my treat to myself when I get overstressed or sad.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Any time of day! I pair it with organic peach salsa and Diet Coke to drink.
Where do you buy the snack?
Great Scott's Conoco
Pepperoni Hot Pockets
Leslie, 21
Whittier College
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It is quick, easy, and tasty when I don't have time for a proper meal.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
I cook the hot pockets in the microwave and usually eat them when studying at night after the dining hall is closed.
Where do you buy the snack?
My local grocery store — Smart & Final
Kashi Chewy Nut Butter Bars
Kendall, 19
Marian University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
They are the perfect quick snack, but also healthy and delicious.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
I usually eat it in the mornings before my early classes and just eat it on my morning walk.
Where do you buy the snack?
Target
True Goodness Quick Oats
Kal, 20
Ohio State University
Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?
It makes a hell of a digestive agent.
When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?
Every day at 11 a.m., microwave for three minutes or prepare the night before.
Where do you buy the snack?
Meijer
