College Students Share The One Snack That Powers Them Through The School Year

Trader Joe's Almond Butter



Amelia, 21

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill



Why do you like having this snack on hand during the school year?

Almond butter is the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend. No, but seriously, I am vegetarian (borderline vegan but who needs labels). I put almond butter on everything — apples, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, in smoothies... Do I sound too obsessed? Of course. But it gives me all that good protein I need to get out of bed, excel in the classroom, kill it on the yoga mat. I highly recommend the crunchy salted almond butter from Trader Joe's. If I could be their brand rep for a living, done, say no more.



When do you typically eat the snack and how do you prepare it?

In the morning, I put it either on my oatmeal or on a smoothie bowl. For a snack, I like to have it with a sweet potato or an apple if I need some more energy. Just scoop her on there. Easy. No preparation necessary.



Where do you buy the snack?

Trader Joe's