The Japanese Snack Subscription Box That Gives Me A Taste Of Home

When I first heard of Bokksu, I immediately assumed it would be shilling mass-produced Japanese snacks that have made it big in the States: Matcha Kit-Kats, Pocky, chocolate-covered mushroom-shaped biscuits (just roll with it!), and maybe some savory shrimp chips. (Nothing wrong with those, as they're all fantastic — there's just a lot more to Japan than that.) Upon unboxing my own Bokksu, I was proved delightfully wrong. Even as a Japanese person, I have to admit that I only recognized half of the goodies inside — which honestly made me ecstatic. The box changes every month, but there's always a balance of sweet and savory treats, plus a tea pairing for each collection. This month's tea was a hojicha (roasted green tea) latte mix, which was incredible, TBH. To guide you through your culinary journey, Bokksu also includes a booklet with pictures and detailed descriptions of your snacks — including the people and places your snacks were sourced from. (Think of it as your Bokksu sensei, if you will.)