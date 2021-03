I’m Obsessed With This Online Asian Grocery Shop — & Now You Will Be, Too

One thing that's kept me happy/sane/grounded during the pandemic is indulging in my favorite childhood foods derived from traditional Japanese home cooking. My ideal breakfast consists of natto (aka gooey fermented soybeans) served over rice with nori (dried seaweed) and freshly made miso soup (I love miso so much, I named my dog after the fermented soybean paste). Although living in NYC has blessed me with access to an abundance of excellent Asian-food offerings, I still felt as though the stars had aligned when an email pitch about something called Umamicart landed in my inbox. I clicked in to find out more about this new, virtual Asian grocer founded by Andrea Xu and felt instantly seen; the name spoke to my soul, the visuals were vivid (seriously, give the IG a follow), and I immediately recognized all of my favorite pantry staples glimmering on the lively homepage's carousel. If your interest is also piqued, then join me below as I find out everything there is to know about shopping at Umamicart — from the overall site experience to the prices, shipping, and packaging.