The Mochi Ice Cream Brands You Can Find At Your Favorite Supermarkets

If you're not already mochi-obsessed, get ready — because these delicate and sweet little bites are delicious, AF. A rice-paste hailing from Japan, mochi is traditionally stuffed with some sort of filling and can be incorporated in several different varieties (e.g. in confections and soups, etc.). But our favorite kind comes in the form of ice cream.
What exactly does mochi ice cream look like? Well, it looks a lot like a golfball sized dollop of frozen ice-creamy goodness enveloped lovingly by a soft and smooth doughy coating. Imagine biting into a cookie dough ball filled with your favorite flavor of ice cream — yeah, it's like that (but with rice, so gluten-free!).
Ahead, we rounded up the more mainstream mochi ice cream brands that we could find stateside. If these aren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, you'll just have to book a trip to Japan for some more mochi-munching.