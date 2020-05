Online subscriptions are no novel concept, but our reliance on them during these socially-distant times is. Companies like Blue Apron and Birchbox that revolutionized recurring doorstep deliveries of everything from food to beauty boxes have been around for the past decade, with emerging newcomers from the likes of Billie shaving essentials to Vinebox wine curation consistently joining the ranks. For those who can afford them, many of these services have gone from a nonessential convenience to a helpful stay-at-home resource — and we tapped into exactly which ones you've been relying on the most.