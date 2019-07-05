What To Eat When You're Falling Asleep At Your Desk

You drank a cold brew. You put on your favorite pump-up playlist. You even tried essential oils. And yet, you still feel like you could absolutely fall asleep at your desk if no one was watching. Often when you're sleepy and can't figure out how to perk up, there's only one thing left to try: snacks.
Food gives you energy, that's a no brainer, and sometimes just the simple action of munching on something can help you stay awake. Certain snacks can actually keep you from nodding off, while other ones enhance drowsiness. In times of need, it's important to know which snacks will help ward off the ZZZs.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, the snacks that can help you stay awake are: green tea, chocolate, whole grains, fruits, and protein. Given these guidelines, we found a handful of no-prep, energizing snacks to have on-hand. Whether you're fighting a hangover, recovering from an all-nighter, or tired for no reason, these are the snacks to have next.
