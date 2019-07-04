Ed Sheeran Picked Out Your Perfect Fourth Of July Travel Playlist

If you're going anywhere over the Fourth of July weekend, you better be prepared to amuse yourself while you travel. That's especially true if you're going to be on the road, where travel is expected to be record-breaking this year, with 49 million people trying to get out of town and see fireworks while they celebrate the holiday away from home. If that includes you, there's good news: Ed Sheeran is here to save the day (or, at least, save a few hours).
If you've ever wondered where Sheeran gets his inspiration for songs or his penchant for a driving beat (see: "I Don't Care," "In Love with Your Body"), a listen to his playlist of Songs I Play In My Car will clear those questions right up. He's obviously a big fan of British soul and R&B, giving space on his playlist to Stormzy, Ella Mai, and a few artists who haven't quite made it across the pond — so they're probably new to American ears.
Advertisement
Digging deeper into it, Sheeran has ears for some songs that could just about be classified as roots music — no surprise, considering he's known for his acoustic guitar playing. Tracks by Foy Vance, Boega, and H.E.R. scratch that itch, while keeping that rhythmic vibe of the first half of the playlist going. Sheeran's car songs have momentum, man, and you'll feel forever pushed forward with this going, even if traffic stalls out.
Maybe the best discovery on the playlist is the last song, Liv Dawson's "Pushing 21." I don't know how I've missed her until now, but she's a new fave for summer tunes.
Listen to Ed Sheeran's Songs I Play In My Car picks below, on Apple Music. And when you get tired of those, check out Refinery29's Ultimate Summer Road Trip playlist. It's gonna be a long ride.
Advertisement