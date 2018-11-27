The Best Song Lyrics Of 2018 (So Far)

In the oft-debated music versus lyrics dispute — as in, which is more integral — I'm always team lyrics. Yes, a killer beat is important, but the right words? That's where a song hooks me. The lyrics are what run on repeat in my head and what compel me to cue a track up on repeat.
And 2017 gave us many lyrical gifts: Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," Future's "Mask Off," Selena's "Bad Liar," Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You," and the iconic "Bodak Yellow" (all hail queen Cardi). There were a diverse genre of Billboard toppers, and we documented some of our favorites in a slideshow.
But as we galavant into 2018, we're setting our sights on some new tunes: Drake's alleged new project, an album from Nicki Minaj, a February 2 drop from Justin Timberlake, new music from country crooner Sam Hunt, and a rumored Frank Ocean album.
Ahead, we're documenting our favorite lyrics of 2018 in a real-time, weekly-updated format. So open up your Spotify, cue up a new playlist, and read on for our favorite jams of 2018.