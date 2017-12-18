It's already become pretty clear that 2017 is going to be a stellar year for music. We're anticipating new albums from tons of our favorite artists, which you can keep track of here. We've got a running hot new songs each week to add to your playlist rotation. And now, we're keeping you clued in on the best lyrics we've heard this year (so far).
But what makes a lyric great? Well, that's up to the songwriter and the listener — music is personal, and what sticks with one person might soon be forgettable to another, but we think you'll agree that these have a way of perking one's ears up. Great lyrics can make you laugh, make you think, make you feel. From the witty to the heartbreaking, from sweet pop choruses to politically-charged rap verses, we appreciate them all.
So enjoy our very favorite lyrics of 2017 so far. We'll be updating this post every couples of weeks to keep things fresh.