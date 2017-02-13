2017 is sure shaping up to be... quite something. (I'll leave it at that.) But regardless of how optimistic or pessimistic you're feeling about the coming year, the inarguable fact that it's going to be a great one for music.
The calendar is stacked with new albums from the greatest in rock, pop, hip-hop, and rap. Seriously, we're expecting new material from damn near everyone. That includes iconic acts like Bruce Springsteen, TLC, and U2, as well as beloved indie rockers like The National, LCD Soundsystem, and The Killers. Then there's the likes of Drake, Big Sean, and SZA. Plus, soulful crooners Ryan Adams and John Mayer will be back in our lives with fresh heartbreakers.
So here are our most highly anticipated albums and what we can expect them to sound like, based largely on what the artists themselves have promised. (We'll be updating this story every month as more releases are officially announced.) So renew your Spotify subscription, mark your Google calendars, and maybe splurge on a new pair of headphones. There's a whole lot of sonic goodness coming your way in 2017.