Is anything better than plugging in your headphones, firing up your music app of choice, and jamming out to that brand-new song you're obsessed with?
Don't get me wrong; I love my go-to playlists. The classics are great. But something amazing happens when I hear an awesome new track for the first time. I am filled with anticipation, enthusiasm, and pure bliss as I wonder to myself, Will the chorus be as good as the hook? or Wait — did I just discover my new favorite artist?!?
New music is one of the best mood-boosters ever to me, and I want to share it with you. I'm pulling together the most popular (as in, they have over 100K listens within the first few days of their release) and most exciting new music out there for you to turn on, tune in, drop out to.
Let's get listening. If you have any new pieces of musical gold, leave a link in the comments below.