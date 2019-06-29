Fourth Of July Travel Is Expected To Be Record-Breaking

The Fourth of July is fast approaching and if you haven’t made plans yet, you’re better off staying home — especially if those plans would mean having to drive somewhere.
AAA Travel expects a record-breaking total of people to hit the road this July 4th for vacation. The company anticipates 49 million people will travel this Independence Day, which is up 1.9 million people — 4.1% — from last year, Fox Business reports. More than 41 million people are estimated to drive, likely due to low gas prices.
“Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, hands down, Wednesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road,” said Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX, per Fox Business.
The largest delays on July 3 are expected in New York, with an expected 3.8 times the normal delays in commuting, according to data from AAA. July 4’s biggest travel delays are expected in Houston and Seattle, and the largest delays on July 5 will likely be in Boston. Nationwide, delays are expected to increase by 9%.
Even though road traffic will be concentrated mostly in the northern states, AAA also ranked the top destinations for travel based on advanced AAA bookings and found that most air travelers are headed to Orlando and Honolulu. Most international travelers are heading to cities in Europe such as Rome and London.
If you’re cringing at the idea of being on the road with 41 million other people, there’s plenty of things you can do in the comfort of your own home for the holiday, like a festive manicure or planning the perfect Fourth of July outfit for any last-minute barbecue invites.
