The Most Festive — & Least Cheesy — Nail Art For The 4th Of July

In case you haven't been paying attention to your calendar (hey, we're all busy), let us be the first to tell you: The Fourth of July is just 10 days away. Whether you expertly coordinated the holiday with your summer PTO and have been mapping out your vacation for the past three months or are still weighing your travel options, Independence Day means an extra blissful summer day off of work — and that in and of itself is worth celebrating.
In the spirit, we're recommending a fresh red, white, and blue manicure. In part because it's patriotic, but mostly because the stars, nautical stripes, and glitter fireworks accents make for the cutest nail art you'll wear all summer. Beyond standard bright-red polish, we've scoured Instagram and compiled a guide to chic and unique Fourth of July nail looks, to give you ample inspiration for your next manicure.