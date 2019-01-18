The Hangover Foods That Will Truly Make You Feel Better

The first foods that you allow to enter your stomach the morning after drinking alcohol can either cure your hangover entirely, or absolutely wreck your gastrointestinal tract. Or, at least that's how it can feel sometimes. So, you have to be strategic about what your morning hangover meal is, as well as your last meal before going out that night.
Some foods are just better at "soaking up" alcohol, while others contain important nutrients that can act as a buffer for brutal hangover symptoms. Understanding the complicated effects that alcohol has on your body can help you better prepare for your next night out, so you feel less like garbage the next day.
Advertisement
For a quick refresher, you're going to want to eat a well-balanced meal containing carbohydrates, fats, and protein before a night of drinking, says Melissa Bailey, MS, RD, LDN, a clinical dietitian in Philadelphia. "This gives you the variety of vitamins and minerals you need, especially B vitamins, since alcohol depletes those," she says. Fats and proteins will help slow alcohol's absorption into your bloodstream, she says. And of course, you have to drink at least one glass of water per alcoholic drink to prevent dehydration.
If you didn't do any of that, it's okay. Here are the foods and meals to turn do to help reduce the brutal symptoms of a hangover.
1 of 4
“
Potassium-rich fruits and vegetables
”
Potassium-rich fruits and vegetables
Potassium is an important electrolyte that (along with sodium) helps the body maintain its fluid balance. Of course, alcohol is very dehydrating, so by eating foods with potassium, you can replenish the electrolytes you lost while boozing.
What to eat: avocados, bananas, and potatoes (skin-on), all have lots of potassium per portion. Tomato paste also has lots of potassium, so if you want a full meal, pasta with tomato sauce and a protein (chicken or fish) would be wise, Bailey says. Sipping coconut water is also a good choice in lieu of a sugary sports drink in this instance.
Potassium is an important electrolyte that (along with sodium) helps the body maintain its fluid balance. Of course, alcohol is very dehydrating, so by eating foods with potassium, you can replenish the electrolytes you lost while boozing.
What to eat: avocados, bananas, and potatoes (skin-on), all have lots of potassium per portion. Tomato paste also has lots of potassium, so if you want a full meal, pasta with tomato sauce and a protein (chicken or fish) would be wise, Bailey says. Sipping coconut water is also a good choice in lieu of a sugary sports drink in this instance.
2 of 4
“
Protein
”
Protein
Though your stomach might be queasy, you'll need protein (actually, fatty foods might be best for before you drink, because they slow absorption of alcohol, Bailey says) in your body to feel full and get back some of the vitamins you literally need to function. After all, protein is often referred to as the "building block" of all human life.
What to eat: eggs, salmon (add quinoa for fiber), nuts, and meat. If you're vegan or vegetarian, beans and legumes are also great, because they contain magnesium to help regulate nerve and muscle function. Breakfast burrito, anyone?
Though your stomach might be queasy, you'll need protein (actually, fatty foods might be best for before you drink, because they slow absorption of alcohol, Bailey says) in your body to feel full and get back some of the vitamins you literally need to function. After all, protein is often referred to as the "building block" of all human life.
What to eat: eggs, salmon (add quinoa for fiber), nuts, and meat. If you're vegan or vegetarian, beans and legumes are also great, because they contain magnesium to help regulate nerve and muscle function. Breakfast burrito, anyone?
3 of 4
“
Hydrating foods
”
Hydrating foods
The name of the game is hydration when you're hungover. While trendy vitamin IV drips might seem like an easy way to fast-track your fluids, there's actually nothing better than food and water. And, luckily, some foods contain lots of water.
What to eat: cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, celery (warning: celery is also a diuretic), and bell peppers.
The name of the game is hydration when you're hungover. While trendy vitamin IV drips might seem like an easy way to fast-track your fluids, there's actually nothing better than food and water. And, luckily, some foods contain lots of water.
What to eat: cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, celery (warning: celery is also a diuretic), and bell peppers.
4 of 4
“
Anything with B-vitamins
”
Anything with B-vitamins
We know that alcohol inhibits the absorption of B-vitamins (vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12), Bailey says, which your body needs to support your metabolism and provide energy.
What to eat: fortified cereal, fish, and Greek yogurt are easy sources of B12. You can find folate in dark leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans. B6, on the other hand, is found in chickpeas, liver, tuna, salmon, and chicken.
We know that alcohol inhibits the absorption of B-vitamins (vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12), Bailey says, which your body needs to support your metabolism and provide energy.
What to eat: fortified cereal, fish, and Greek yogurt are easy sources of B12. You can find folate in dark leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans. B6, on the other hand, is found in chickpeas, liver, tuna, salmon, and chicken.
Advertisement