Fiber: It’s Good For More Than Helping You Poop

Dietary fiber needs an image overhaul! The nutrient is mostly associated with prunes and bowel health. And yes, fiber helps us poop regularly and efficiently. As anyone who's suffered from constipation can tell you, that's no small perk.
But it does so much more than just that! It also "lowers your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and even some types of cancer," Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of NomadistaNutrition.com and author of Eat Your Vitamins, tells Refinery29.
What's more, she adds, upping your intake doesn't necessarily mean stirring a gloopy supplement into your glass of water each morning. "Selecting delicious foods that provide fiber isn't difficult, especially today when there are plenty of fiber-rich products on the market," Davis says.
Here, Davis gives us some of her top high-fiber picks you'll want to add to your pantry ASAP.
