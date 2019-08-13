Brain food for studying. Drunk munchies for late nights. Easy breakfasts for 8 a.m. lectures. In college, you need a food for every occasion, and sometimes the dining hall just won't cut it. If you're getting ready to go back to college, consider saving some room in the car for healthy snacks.
We get it, remembering to be healthy in college is a challenge. Between managing your stress and anxiety, trying not to get blackout drunk every weekend, remembering to get your medications refilled, and striving to be somewhat active, there's a lot on your plate. Eating foods that keep you energized for all your activities, plus make you feel good and satisfied, is one way you can stay on top of your health.
Not sure what the best snack choices are for you and your lifestyle? Here, we've found some nutrient-rich, convenient, packaged snacks. Whether your suite has a kitchen or your dorm room barely fits your desk, these picks will come in handy big time this semester.
