The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers For College Dorm Rooms

Ahead, you'll find 10 single-serve coffee makers that are highly rated on Amazon and Target.com. Some come with their very own travel mugs that fit right into the machine and are perfect for sipping as you run to your next important engagement. Others have milk-frothing attachments that make getting a cafe-level cup of coffee easy. There are also machines that can use both single-serve coffee pods and regular ground coffee, so you can prepare your pick-me-up any way you'd like.