It’s hard to fathom a time when advent calendars were just chocolate — nowadays, you can use anything from sex toys to healing crystals to help you count your way through the holidays. However, for those of you who are still down with the traditions, but also enjoy a dash of modernity here and there, may we introduce you to the perfect in-betweener cal: Bean Box’s Twelve Mornings of Coffee. It’s not as simple as chocolate, but it’s also not nearly as kooky as, let's say, 12 Days of Noodles. It's just right, and for the rest of the holiday season, it's 10% off with our exclusive discount code: REFINERY10. In this upscale gift box, you’ll find 12 of Bean Box's “expertly curated coffee surprises” to look forward to every morning. Whether you’re the coffee connoisseur or you’ll be giving the gift of caffeine this year, the award-winning experts over at Bean Box are sure to impress. Below, get the full coffee scoop on every rich flavor and all kinds of java gifts up for grabs a Bean Box for 2021.
This year's advent calendar features a flight of the brand's limited-edition holiday blends with festive notes of roasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar, spice, and of course, everything nice. Every coffee bag included in this festive calendar is not your average cup o' joe. Instead, like with all its coffee, Bean Box has partnered with independent roasters across the nation to curate a unique selection of brews.
If patience isn't your virtue and you want your caffeine fix the minute it hits your porch, there are plenty of other presents. One item in particular, the Deluxe Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box, meets the mark for gift-giving occasions all year round. Inside, you'll find eight artisan coffees, eight chocolate bars, and tasting notes for pairings.
Although the brand specializes in beans, there are options for non-java drinkers as well. The Deluxe Tea Tasting Gift Box was made for loose-leaf-lovers who too often get left out of the coffee conversation. Each box includes eight artisan loose leaf teas (Apple White, Green Tea with Mango, Citrus Spice, etc.), brewing instructions, and tasting notes.
Head over to Bean Box's site to pre-order the bestselling Twelve Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar before inventory runs dry and don't forget to stock up on the brand's worthwhile coffee and tea gifts. Tis' the season to be caffeinated.
