Summer's Hottest Shoe Styles Are All Over Amazon Prime Day

Eliza Huber
Photographed by Rockie Nolan.
As if we needed more reasons to shop on Amazon, the e-tailer is at last launching their biggest sale of the year. Yup, it's Amazon Prime Day, and if you haven't already made a game plan for navigating the sale, it's time to hop to it.
Unlike every other sale going on now (and boy are there a lot), Prime Day isn't as easy as pants vs. dresses. There are Whole Foods discounts to snag, beauty tools to buy, trendy velvet headbands to stack up on and most importantly, hundreds of shoe styles that you can score for next to nothing. About that last part, we scoured every edge of Amazon's Prime Day deals and found a shoe selection that's hard to beat. From on-trend flip flops to everyone's favorite chunky dad sneakers, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to revamp your shoe collection.
So before the rest of the world signs on and shuts down the server like last year, click through our favorite shoe deals now.
1 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
HTTEM
Kitten Heel Slip On Thong Sandals
$14.59$12.40
2 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Jeffrey Campbell
Brink Kitten Heel Flip Flops
$110.00$88.00
3 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
The Fix
Singh Elastic Strap Lace-up Ankle Ballet Flat
$70.26$47.40
4 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Loeffler Randall
Tyler-n Heeled Sandal
$350.00$283.33
5 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Cior
Sport Sandals With Arch Support
$19.98$15.99
6 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Reike Nen
Unbalanced String Flip Flops
$420.00$294.00
7 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Calvin Klein
Luc Mule
$70.98$40.99
8 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Skechers
D'lites Original Non-memory Foam Lace-up S...
$59.95$46.00
9 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Schutz
Elisabeta Sandals
$95.00$45.87
10 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Miista
Marina Woven Pumps
$295.00$206.50
11 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
TUK
Brogue Mary Jane Flat
$69.98$62.99
12 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Miista
Pierette Kitten Heel Pumps
$315.00$157.50
13 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
The Fix
Lilly Block Heel Mule
$45.00
14 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Reebok
Unisex Aztrek Sneakers
$100.00$62.99
15 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Loeffler Randall
Tilly-sat Wedge Sandal
$314.52$88.35
16 of 16
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Shop This
INFO
Havaianas
Top Tiras Flip Flop Sandals
$20.00$16.00
