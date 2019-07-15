Summer's Hottest Shoe Styles Are All Over Amazon Prime Day

As if we needed more reasons to shop on Amazon, the e-tailer is at last launching their biggest sale of the year. Yup, it's Amazon Prime Day, and if you haven't already made a game plan for navigating the sale, it's time to hop to it.
Unlike every other sale going on now (and boy are there a lot), Prime Day isn't as easy as pants vs. dresses. There are Whole Foods discounts to snag, beauty tools to buy, trendy velvet headbands to stack up on and most importantly, hundreds of shoe styles that you can score for next to nothing. About that last part, we scoured every edge of Amazon's Prime Day deals and found a shoe selection that's hard to beat. From on-trend flip flops to everyone's favorite chunky dad sneakers, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to revamp your shoe collection.
So before the rest of the world signs on and shuts down the server like last year, click through our favorite shoe deals now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
