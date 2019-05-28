Story from Fashion

23 Can't Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop This Week

Eliza Huber
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage.
Despite being the biggest e-tailer known to man (with something like 300 million users), Amazon isn't exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who's spent hours scouring pages of padded headbands can attest to that. We get it, there's no simple way to organize 3 billion products on a single website. But c'mon, Bezos. Help a girl (and her search for the perfect $3 headband) out.
Since we might be waiting a while for the tech team over at Amazon to solve our shopping woes, a temporary solution will have to do — that solution being me scrolling through a blinding number of product pages until I find a treasure trove of stylish, affordable gems. Ahead, check out 23 of this season's biggest trends, from rhinestone hair clips to pearly beaded bags, that you can score on Amazon for next to nothing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage.
Pearl Sunglass Chains
Outman
Beaded Eyeglass Lanyard
$10.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
90s Platform Slides
Cambridge Select
90s Stretch Flatform Slide Sandal
$19.00
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Bucket Hats
ChezAbbey
Plaid Bucket Hat
$13.49
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Sandal
$15.81
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Rhinestone Hair Clips
Zui-R
Glitter Rhinestone Embellishment Hair Clips
$4.59
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Velvet Padded Headbands
QtGirl
Headband
$5.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Pastel Sandals
YDN
Square Toe Low Kitten Heel Slide Sandals
$62.98
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Bike Shorts
Starter
7" Performance Cotton Training Bike Short
$16.98
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
90s Sunglasses
Lanchie
Rectangle Frame Mirrored Lens Glasses
$12.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Cowrie Shell Chokers
Crazy Piercing
Shell Necklace
$7.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Tie Dye Sweatshirts
Colortone
Tie Dye Crew Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
$21.95
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Quilted Pants
Flygo
Packable Down Padded Pants
$56.88
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Rhinestone Belts
Glamaker
Crystal Rhinestone Chain Waist Buckle Belt
$28.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Orange Swimsuits
Enidmil
One-shoulder Bikini Set
$13.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Chunky Mary Janes
TUK
Brogue Mary Jane Flat
$69.98
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Kitschy Earrings
Jana Winkle
Enamel Star Earrings
$11.80
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Pearl Hair Clips
Textention
Artificial Pearl Hairpins
$2.25
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Dad Sneakers
Skechers
D'lites Original Non-memory Foam Lace-up S...
$54.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Pearl Earrings
Tacttac
18k Gold Plated Imitation Pearls Heart Ear...
$7.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Unitards
The Mogan
Spaghetti Strap Short Romper Bodysuit
$9.99
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Pearl Beaded Handbags
Miuco
Beaded Pearl Handbag
$69.98
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Feather Heels
Ellie Shoes
Maribou Slippers
$38.50
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Smocked Swimsuits
Zaful
Shirred Tie Shoulder High Cut Bikini Set
$19.98
